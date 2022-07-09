Eid: Ganduje urges Muslims to pray for end to security challenge

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State , has urged Muslim faithful to use the El-el-Kabir to pray for divine intervention toward ending security challenges bedeviling the country.



Ganduje made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after the Eid prayers at Kofar-Mata prayer ground in Kano on Saturday.



He urged the people not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and the divine succor it brought.



The governor stated that government would not condone any act that could possibly result in loss of lives and property.



Ganduje congratulated the Muslim faithful across Nigeria for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir, reminding them not to forget the lessons of obedience to Allah.



“As we mark the festivities, let us remember the sacrifice and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and always submit ourselves fully to the will of the Almighty and in service of all mankind,” he said.



‎In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, admonished Muslims faithful to use good teachings of the Eid to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace and harmony with one another.‎(NAN)

