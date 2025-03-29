Eid-Fitr: Police restates commitment to provide adequate security

The Police Command in Niger State, has reiterated its commitments toward ensuring a hitch-free Eid-Fitr celebration.

By Yahaya Isah

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Minna by the command Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

Abiodun stated that the Commissioner of Police,CP Adamu Elleman, had directed the Heads of Departments (HODs), Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, Intelligence Unit and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure a seamless celebration.

This, he said, would be achieved through the adoption of proactiveness of intelligence-led policing and raid of black spots within their areas of responsibility.

The commissioner further directed officers and men to mobilise operational assets such as anti-riot water cannons, gun trucks, patrol vehicles, as well as ensure adequate deployment of personnel for visibility policing.

The commissioner directed for measures such as show of force and police presence in public space for water-tight security arrangements before, during and after the festivity.

“Additionally, he also directs Tactical Commanders to ensure sufficient deployment of tactical teams such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

“Also to be deployed are Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), Tactical Support Team (TST) and Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the Command to Eid grounds, recreation centres, amusement parks and other strategic public places in the state.”

The statement added that an Operation Order had been drawn and issued to relevant commanders and DPOs of their specific responsibility to provide reliable security coverage and ensure free flow of traffic at every assigned Eid grounds.

It advised members of the public, parents and guardians to ensure a firm grip of their wards, and prevail on them as the Police and other security agencies would not tolerate any act of public disturbance.

“Therefore, anyone found fomenting trouble will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The CP enjoined all to celebrate responsibly and felicitates with the people of Niger and Muslim Ummah in the state on the celebration which connotes sacrifice, love, and tolerance.”

“He urged all the Muslim Ummah to abide by its symbolism, while wishing them a joyous and hitch-free celebration.

“The CP also urged the people of Niger to contact these numbers 07031964389, 080753916010 and 08032233454 for any complaints and observations,” the statement added. (NAN)