Eid-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 1,000 personnel to enhance security in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has deployed 1,000 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration and enhance public safety.The state commandant, Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

According to lbiloye, the deployment aims to secure worship grounds across the state, safeguard critical national assets, and protect government infrastructure.

He added that private structures would also be secured, saying that the command would collaborate with relevant government agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the celebration.

He said the command would deploy specialised units to be stationed at identified vulnerable locations within the state.

“Among such include, the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Female Squad, and Rapid Response Squad.

“Also to be deployed are the Surveillance Squad, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Unit, along with undercover operatives.

“These teams will proactively address security threats at prayer grounds, shopping malls, amusement parks, and motor parks during the festivities,” he said.

Ibiloye extended his best wishes to the Muslim community and the people of Ondo state, wishing them a joyous and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)