Ahead of the Eid-fitr celebration, the Christ Evangelical and Life Intercession Fellowship Ministry has distributed clothes to 100 Muslim widows and orphans displaced by conflicts in Kaduna State.

Pastor Yohana Buru, the General Overseer of the ministry, said on Monday that the items were shared to the beneficiaries in Barnawa, Kawo and Rigasa communities.

Buru also said that Church had distributed 50 bags of assorted grains, including rice, millet and maize to poor Muslims in the state.

“This is part of efforts to promote togetherness, strengthen understanding, love and peace among different faith-based organisations in the state,’’ he said.

Buru added that the materials were to enable them to celebrate Sallah in happiness.

He said that the Church deemed it fit to support displaced persons affected by series of bandits’ attacks and farmer/herder clashes.

Buru said the Church had been doing this for many years, adding that the gesture was to support poor Muslims to celebrate the Sallah and strengthen Christian-Muslim relations.

The cleric said that the Church would not forget the annual contributions of a woman Muslim in the state to the happiness of Christian widows and orphans.

“We must remember that we are created by one God and we all are worshipping one God.

“We must be our brothers keepers, we must join hands in promoting peace, love and unity to all mankind,’’ he said.

Buru urged Muslims to use the lesson learnt during the 30 days of Ramadan fast to continue to promote peace and unity in the state and country at large.

Malam Garba Abdullahi, one of the Muslims leaders in Barnawa community expressed delight over the donation by the Church.

Abdullahi noted that for the past five years, the Church had been assisting Muslims with food and clothes as part of efforts to ensure religious tolerance and understanding. (NAN)

