Eid-fitr: Church distributes clothes to 100 widows, orphans

May 10, 2021



 Ahead of Eid-fitr celebration, Christ Evangelical and Life Intercession Fellowship Ministry has distributed clothes 100 Muslim widows and orphans by conflicts in Kaduna State.

Pastor Yohana Buru, General Overseer of ministry, said on Monday that items were shared the beneficiaries in Barnawa, Kawo and Rigasa communities.

Buru also said that Church had distributed 50 of assorted grains, including rice, millet and maize poor Muslims in state.

“This is part of efforts to promote togetherness, strengthen understanding, love and peace among different faith-based organisations in the state,’’ he said.

Buru added that the materials were to them to celebrate Sallah in happiness.

He said that the Church deemed it fit to support persons affected by series of bandits’ attacks and farmer/herder clashes.

Buru said the Church had been doing this for many , adding that the gesture was to support poor Muslims to celebrate the Sallah and strengthen Christian-Muslim relations.

The cleric said that the Church would not forget the annual contributions of a woman Muslim in the state to the happiness of Christian widows and orphans.

remember that are created by God and all are worshipping God.

“We be our brothers keepers, we join hands in promoting peace, love and unity to all mankind,’’ he said.

Buru urged Muslims to use the lesson learnt during the 30 days of Ramadan fast to continue to promote peace and unity in the state and country large.

Malam Garba Abdullahi, of the Muslims leaders in Barnawa community  expressed delight over the donation by the Church.

Abdullahi noted that for the past five , the Church had been assisting Muslims with food and clothes as part of efforts to ensure religious and understanding. (NAN)

