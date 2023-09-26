Eid-El-Maulud: Wike reaffirms commitment to improving FCT’s infrastructure

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has reassured residents of the FCT of his commitment to improve the city’s infrastructure including roads and healthcare facilities.

Wike, who stated this in his Eid-El-Maulud message in Abuja on Tuesday, also called upon the residents to equally meet their obligations to the government and the society.

He said: “We understand the importance of providing essential infrastructure and services to enhance your quality of life.

“Let us all contribute to the growth and progress of our beloved FCT. Obey traffic rules, pay your taxes, and participate actively in community initiatives.

“I also express my gratitude to the law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, and all essential service providers who continue to work tirelessly to keep our city safe and functioning, especially during challenging times.

“Together, we can make the FCT even better.”

Wike reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s unwavering commitment to meeting its obligations to the citizens.

He urged the residents to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on peace, compassion and unity.

He said that Eid-El-Maulud was not just a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, but an opportunity to “reaffirm our commitment to the values of tolerance, love, and kindness that he so tirelessly preached.

“It is a time for us to remember the importance of empathy and the virtues of togetherness that should guide our interactions with one another.

“In the FCT, we are fortunate to have a diverse and vibrant community that represents the rich cultures of our great nation.

“This diversity is a testament to the values of unity in diversity that our country holds dear.

“As we celebrate this day, let us remember that our strength lies in our unity, and our progress depends on our ability to live in harmony with one another.”

The minister commended the residents for their unwavering commitment to peace and harmony, stressing that their cooperation and respect for one another’s beliefs and cultures remain the bedrock for peaceful coexistence.

Wike called for continued nurturing of the spirit of understanding and unity.

“As we celebrate Eid El Maulud, I urge you all to extend a hand of friendship to your neighbors, regardless of their background or beliefs.

“Let us open our hearts to those less fortunate and share our blessings with those in need.

“In doing so, we not only honour the teachings of the Prophet but also strengthen the bonds that hold our community together,” he said. (NAN)

