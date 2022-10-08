Eid-el-Maulud : Uzodimma urges  muslim faithful to pray for peace, brotherly love

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged Muslim faithful to seize the occasion of the year’s Eid-el-Maulud, to pray for peace and brotherly love in Nigeria.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared Monday as public holiday to enable muslim faithful to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBH).



Uzodimma, who felicitated with all Muslims in Imo, thanked God for granting them the opportunity to witness the year’s celebration.



He urged them to continue to pursue the virtues of hard-work and peace in imitation of Muhammad, irrespective of creed, ethnicity, social standing or ideology.



This, he said, was a necessary ingredient for Nigeria’s continued cohesion and success as a nation.



” On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo, I felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in our dear state and across the nation, as they commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBH).



“It is my prayer that God’s blessings shall light up the path that leads to happiness, peace, brotherly love and success for the good of all. Happy Eid-el-Maulud,” he said. (NAN)

