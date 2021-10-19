Eid-el-Maulud: Sule urges love, peace, tolerance

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance, understanding and honesty as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad(SAW),as they celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud,the Prophet’s birthday.

Sule made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra ,and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

The governor who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud,urged all to reflect on the many sterling qualities and exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the Prophet (SAW) left behind lessons in compassion, honesty, obedience to Allah’s commandments and fairness to all manner of people, amongst others.

He also called for tolerance and continuous love for one another as ingredients to peaceful coexistence which he said, would invariably lay the foundation for the much desired development of the society.

Sule said that citizens must do all within their powers to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

He promised to continue to provide fair, inclusive and sincere leadership in the quest to reposition the state.

He reminded the people of the state to be vigilant and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as a way of checkmating the pandemic.

The governor also advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the state of the nation and be law abiding.

“The fundamental message of the Prophet(SAW) is love, peaceful co-existence and as such, we should always rekindle on his teachings by preaching peace at all times,”he said. (NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...