Eid-el-Maulud: Seek God’s face on Nigeria’s economy, PDP’s Jandor urges Muslims

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has urged Islamic faithful to seek God’s face for the nation’s economic turnaround.

Adediran made the call in his congratulatory statement to Muslims on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud celebration on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media & Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation.

Congratulating all residents, Adediran enjoined residents to imbibe the teaching and exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by remaining undaunted and resolute in the face of the depressing economic situation of the country.

He said: “The celebration offers an opportunity to seek the intervention of the almighty Allah in the numerous challenges facing the people.

“We need to pray that the economy of Lagos is not run aground by the corrupt hegemony.

“I urge you to celebrate with hope, knowing that God will not abandon his people to the mercy of selfish rulers.

“Very soon, he will install leaders who will truly prioritise the interest of the citizens.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government declared Wednesday as public holiday in commemoration of Eid-el- Maulud celebration.

The celebration signifies the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) (NAN)

