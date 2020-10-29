Eid-el-Maulud: Reps minority caucus admonishes leaders to foster peace, unity

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has called on leaders at all levels in the country, to use the 2020 Eid-el-Maulud celebration to realign themselves to the path of truth, justice, honesty, peace and selfless service for the good of all Nigerians.

In a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), the lawmakers said this is the only way to ensure the stability and development of the nation.

Elumelu said that virtues of honesty and justice are paramount in restoring calm among the citizenry.

According to him, “the Eid-el-Maulud presents us all with an immeasurable opportunity to rededicate ourselves as well as refocus and redirect our collective efforts towards the unity, stability and development of our country.