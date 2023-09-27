Eid-el Maulud: Rep. Odimayo seeks support, prayers for Tinubu

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A member of House of Representatives, Prince Okunjimi Odimayo, has urged Muslim faithful to support and pray for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, as it tackles the nation’s current economic and security challenges.

Odimayo, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, stated this while felicitating Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eil-el Maulud celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Victor Adedeji, on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart also extended his greetings and best wishes to his constituents, Ondo State and Nigeria at large on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SWA).

According to him, Eid-el Maulud is a time for reflection, unity and reaffirmation of commitment to the principles of peace, compassion and love as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad throughout his life.

“In this blessed month, let us come together as constituents, transcending our differences and strengthening the bonds that make us a resilient and harmonious constituency.

“It is an opportunity for us to foster a spirit of tolerance, understanding and respect among all our constituents, regardless of our diverse backgrounds.

“Let’s also remember those in need within our constituency. We must strive to emulate the Prophet’s teachings of charity and kindness by extending a helping hand to the less-privileged, ensuring that the joy of the Eid reaches every home.

“Government needs our support, understanding and sacrifice to end the present economic downturn,” he said.

Odimayo, who is also the House Committee Chairman, National Population Commission, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and pray for Tinubu as he tackled the nation’s current economic and security challenges,” he said.

He also urged Muslims to uphold the values of peace, love and compassion which were central to Islam and humanity.

The lawmaker, however, urged them to celebrate with gratitude, as he prayed that this year’s Eid-el Maulud would bring peace, prosperity and unity to his constituency, the state and the country at large. (NAN)

