Eid-el-Maulud: Reflect on Prophet Muhammed’s virtues, Ugwuanyi urges Muslims

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has saluted Muslim Ummah on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, urging them to reflect on the virtues exemplified by Prophet Muhammed.

Ugwuanyi also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance and perseverance, reflective of the cherished virtues of the Holy Prophet.

The governor, in his goodwill message issued on Monday in Enugu, conveyed the felicitations of the government and the good people of the state to the Muslim faithful.

He beseeched God to shower His endless blessings on the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians in general.

According to him, the significance of the occasion is compelling and germane to the promotion and sustainability of the core values of the nation’s founding fathers, built on progress, unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

Ugwuanyi enjoined the Muslim faithful to devote the occasion to praying for a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

“May this milestone celebration bring us all the peace, hope and fulfillment our country needs to forge ahead.

“I, therefore, wish all Muslims a pleasant celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday,” Ugwuanyi said. (NAN)

