Eid-el-Maulud: Pray for sustainable peace, security – Police

By Christian Ogbonna

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo has urged Muslim faithful to use the period of Eid-el-Maulud celebration to pray for sustainable peace and security in the nation.

Ogbodo, in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said that sustaining peace in the country was necessary to advance the nation’s socio-economic development efforts.

She said that the command had put in place necessary security measures to monitor the celebration across the state.

‘’We wish the peace-loving people of Ebonyi a peaceful and hitch-free Salah celebration,’’ she said.

Ogbodo, however, thanked the people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation to the command’s effort to ensure security in the state.

She pledged the command’s commitment towards the protection of lives and property.

Ogbodo urged the residents to report any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station.

The CP said that they could also reach the Police Public Relations Officer on GSM No: 08130826008 or the Control Room on GSM no. 07064515001 for reports. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

