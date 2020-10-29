Eid-el-Maulud: Period for sober reflection-Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of the 2020 Eid el- Maulud celebration.

The former governor of Abia, while commending religious leaders and traditional rulers for promoting peace and unity across the country, urged Ingrains to use the season for sober reflection and devotion.

Kalu, in a goodwill message, admonished Muslim faithful to offer prayers for unity, peace and progress of Nigeria during the period.

He also applauded religious leaders for educating their followers and Nigerians at large on the need for religious tolerance and mutual respect.

He stressed that Nigerians must imbibe the spirit of togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness despite ethnic, religious and political differences for the sake of national unity.

Kalu urged Muslims to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran, while demonstrating forgiveness, piety, charity and patriotism in their daily pursuits.

“I join our Muslim brothers and sisters to mark this year’s Eid el- Maulud

in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“This is not a period for merry making but a time for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“We must demonstrate the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed in our daily lives.

“The citizenry and government must work harmoniously for the sake of building a united Nigeria.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, that sustainable development can be achieved.

“We must resist any attempt by unpatriotic and selfish individuals to divide the country.

“Nigeria must remain one united entity for Nigerians to reap the diverse potential of the heterogeneous nature of the country,” Kalu said.

Kalu used the opportunity to call on the youths to shun all acts of violence, while admonishing Nigerians to channel their grievances against government through legitimate platforms.

He noted that the recent #EndSARS protest across the country was hijacked by hoodlums, thugs and miscreants resulting in loss of lives and property.

He emphasised that the political class must live up to expectations in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“The peaceful EndSARS protesters have made their demands known to the Federal Government and the President deserves commendation for the immediate dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He, however, urged the youths and the Federal Government to engage in dialogue in a bid to address other demands of the protesters. (NAN)