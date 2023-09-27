Eid-el Maulud: PDP urges prayers for Nigeria

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the 2023 Eid-el Maulud day celebration for intensive and fervent prayers to Almighty Allah for His divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce the bond of unity, love and respect for one another, especially at this critical time in the life of the nation.

“Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) offers humanity an anchor in God’s love and willingness to guide mankind through obedience to His Will, righteousness, peace and eternal redemption.”

Ologunagba called on Nigerians, especially those holding sensitive public offices and whose decisions were central to the entrenchment of justice, equity and the rule of law in the nation, to use the occasion to imbibe the fear of God.

“They should imbibe the fear of Go in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet, as this is the only to guarantee peace and stability in the polity.

“Such officials must note that positions are given by the Almighty Allah and that all their actions will be accounted for before Him.

“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el Maulud celebration,” Ologunagba said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

