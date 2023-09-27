Eid-el-Maulud: Orji Kalu felicitates Muslims, urges peaceful coexistence

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Sen. Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, has congratulated the Muslim community on the 2023 Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be steadfast, peaceful, patriotic and selfless as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The lawmaker also urged the citizenry to pray for leaders at all levels.

He called on religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and harmony in the country, adding that the nation’s heterogenous nature should be explored for positive gains.

The lawmaker said “as we mark this year’s Maulud, I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe.

“It is a season for spiritual rebirth and sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“The Muslim faithful should imbibe the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, humanity, love, selflessness and generosity as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Nigerians, regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences must live in peace and harmony for the country to be prosperous.”

Kalu wished the Muslim community a fulfilling maulud celebration. (NAN)

