Eid-El-Maulud: Oba of Benin urges Muslims to reflect on teachings of Prophet Muhammad

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has urged Muslims to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad by embracing peace and harmonious co-existence, as they celebrate Eid el-maulud.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Mr Victor Ogiemwanre, on Wednesday in Benin.

Eid el-maulud is the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, marked every 12th of Rabi’ul Awwal of the Islamic calendar, which this year corresponds with Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Federal Government has also declared Thursday as public holiday to mark the occasion.

Oba Ewuare, therefore, reminded Muslims that every religion condemns violence in its entirety and hatred for one another.

He added that religion should “build bridges across social, cultural and ethnic divide”.

Oba Ewuare called for prayers for Nigerian leaders so that they can administer the country on the path of true development, peace, security, unity and progress.

He wished the entire Muslims a happy and successful Eld-El-Maulud celebration. (NAN)