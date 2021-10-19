Eid-El- Maulud: Northern Govs charge Muslims to live in love

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el- Maulud, charging them to live in love.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, felicitated with the Muslims and gave the charge in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos.

According to the statement, the special occasion marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, is a reminder of his teachings of love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and humility among others.

It further said that the failure of humanity to practice love is what has given rise to selfishness, violence, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic hatred, corruption, high crime rate and wickedness in the society .

The statement quoted Lalong saying that the celebration should be a moment of reflection and reconsideration of the fortunes of the nation, which can be improved if all Muslims live according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad as contained in the Holy Qur’an.

It stated that Nigeria was in dire need of inter-religous harmony which would unite its people to experience and share love with one another irrespective of their faiths, education, economic status and ethnicity.’

The statement also assured Muslims that the Northern Governors Forum would continue to promote peace, tolerance, national unity and religious harmony, especially now that the nation is in need of unity to overcome, corruption, insurgency, poverty and accelerate development.

The forum wished the Muslim community a successful celebration, and prayed for God’s blessings on their lives (NAN)

