Eid-El-Maulud: Northern Governors call for tolerance, love

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called for tolerance and love among Nigerians as Muslims the world over mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.

He said that all muslims should use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

According to him, the current situation in the country calls for somber reflection and the need for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming the various challenges in the country.