Eid-el-Maulud: Mbah urges religious harmony, patriotism 

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to learn to coexist peacefully, regardless of their religious beliefs, saying doing so will promote peace and accelerate development.

He made the call in his Eid-el-Maulud message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Dan Nwomeh, on Wednesday in Enugu.

The governor congratulated the Muslim community in the state, Nigeria, and the world as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He urged Muslims to always exhibit the same humility, empathy, and sympathy for the poor and needy as exhibited by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Mbah further urged the populace to embrace the spirit of patriotism by assisting government initiatives both locally and nationally.

He said “as we celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, let me implore our people to take inspiration from his life and practise the virtues of peace, humility, selfless sacrifice, devotion, love of neighbours, and support for government at all levels.

“In a time like this in the history of our nation, there is much we can learn from the Prophet’s life that will act as catalyst for nation-building and national growth. We owe it to ourselves to always uphold the law.

“As a state, we will continue to defend our people and residents, guarantee that they live in a safe environment, and make the ultimate sacrifice of escorting whatever unlawful activity there may be out of the state.

“We are wasting no time in providing the necessary amenities for our people to enjoy decent standard of living.” (NAN)

