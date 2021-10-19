Eid-el-Maulud: Let the preaching of Islam reflect in your character – Lagos commissioner

Mr Hammed Seriki, Commissioner, Local government civil service commission in Lagos, has urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the preaching of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad to ensure to reflect in their daily lives.

Seriki gave the advice during the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Eid-el-Maulud in Lagos, on Tuesday.

He said that those who practice and preach Islam should ensure that the preaching reflects in their characters.

According to him, “Eid-el Maulud celebration is a day set aside to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his entire household, Amen.”

He enjoined all Muslims to live in peaceful coexistence with other believers because on this blessed day in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal are Peace, tranquility, love and harmony.

“On this special day, I felicitate with the Muslim faithful and the entire residents of Lagos and Epe Division.

“On this bright and blessed occasion therefore, let us share the love, selflessness, oneness, and togetherness that the Holy Prophet Muhammed taught us during his lifetime on earth as we celebrate.

“I wish all my Muslim folks a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration and I pray we celebrate this day with joy and hope that Nigeria remains in peace and as one indivisible nation.

“I also wish to celebrate with our party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC), National leader,” he said.

Seriki commended the leadership character and teamwork of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, saying that “Their teamwork and working relationship is indeed admirable and is making the APC party and the state to progress.

“I pray the love, harmony and peace in the holy month of the celebration of our Prophet abide by our leaders and followers,” he prayed. (NAN)

