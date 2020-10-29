Eid-el-Maulud: JNI urges Muslims to shun negative actions

Alhaji Usman Bello, the Chairman, Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kogi, has urged Muslims to refrain from all actions that are inimical to the growth of the country.

Bello made the appeal in Lokoja on Thursday at a news conference to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

He said that no nation could grow under an atmosphere of chaos and instability.

He advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the state of the nation and be law-abiding.

Bello called on Muslims to continue to uphold the legacy of peace bequeathed to them by Prophet Mohammed, saying that recent happenings in the country had made it compelling for all Nigerians to work for peace.

“The fundamental message of the Prophet is love, peaceful co-existence and sharing of fellowship with all people of faith,” he said.