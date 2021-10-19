Eid-el-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi calls for renewed faith in God, prayers

October 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Ifeanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to renew their faith God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount challenges.

made the call on Tuesday a goodwill message to felicitate faithful commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

He urged Muslims and all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, and progress of the country would be fully actualiaed.

The governor noted the significance of Eid-el-Maulud which, according to him, is anchored on love, sacrifice, obedience, tolerance and charity.

“This is exemplified deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which are germane to the peaceful co-existence, and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I wish all Nigerians a peaceful celebration, as well as the guidance and blessings of the Almighty God,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,