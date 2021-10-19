Eid-el-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi calls for renewed faith in God, prayers

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

Ugwuanyi made the call on Tuesday in a goodwill message to felicitate Muslim faithful on the commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

He urged Muslims and all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country would be fully actualiaed.

The governor noted the significance of Eid-el-Maulud which, according to him, is anchored on love, sacrifice, obedience, tolerance and charity.

“This is exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which are germane to the peaceful co-existence, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I wish all Nigerians a peaceful celebration, as well as the guidance and blessings of the Almighty God,” Ugwuanyi said. (NAN)

