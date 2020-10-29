Eid-el-Maulud: FRSC boss urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has enjoined the Muslims to emulate the examples of Prophet Muhammad to create the desired peace and tranquillity in the society.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Asst. Corps Marshal, (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi added that the examples were needed at this period of national crisis, stressing that the world requires selfless and committed individuals to promote peaceful coexistence among the people of the world.

He described the celebration of this year’s Eid Maulud at the period of social crisis in Nigeria as an opportunity for all and sundry to reflect on human life and embrace peace, dialogue and sacrifice to move the nation forward.

The Corps Marshal particularly called on all Muslims to use the period of the holiday to pray for harmony, peace and understanding among the people of Nigeria.

He appealed to all Nigerians to see what was happening in the country as one of the bitter experiences which the nation must carefully navigate through by relying on collective efforts.

Oyeyemi, however, assured members of the public that despite the situation in the country, people must move about freely and do so under an atmosphere of hope, safety and love for one another.

He stressed that though this year’s celebration was expected to be low keyed, with less number of interstate travellers, adequate arrangements had been made by the FRSC to ensure that movements were free, safe and conducive for all.

“On traffic movement during the celebration, the FRSC has measures to ensure free flow movement for all Nigerians.

“Rescue teams have been put on standby in all FRSC commands across the country to assist those that could be affected by any form of emergencies,” he stated.

Oyeyemi called on members of the public not to hesitate to call the Corps toll free line: 122 or directly contact the studio of the National Traffic Radio on 08052998090 or 09067000015, to attract prompt responses.

“I wish all Nigerians a happy and safe celebration, ” he added. (NAN)