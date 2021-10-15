Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has Tuesday  October 19th, 2021  as Public Holiday to mark year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, all Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing year’s occasion.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Shuaib Belgore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, the Minister admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-Administration in its effort to a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.
 
 
 

 

