Eid-el-Maulud: Emulate the Holy Prophet, pray for leaders – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has greeted the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Speaker Abbas, in his message to commemorate the anniversary holding on Wednesday, urged Islamic adherents to emulate the Prophet, noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire more generations to come.

He said the period calls for sober reflection on the life and time of the Holy Prophet, whom he said was the most peace-loving human being to have ever lived on earth.

The Speaker urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to imbibe virtues such as charity, forgiveness, honesty and patriotism, saying these are some of the qualities that leaders, and followers alike, should have to be able to have peace and progress in their country.

Speaker Abbas urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for their political, religious and traditional leaders, while expressing hope that the prayers and collective efforts by all stakeholders will take the country out of its current challenges.

He wished the Muslim Ummah successful celebrations of Eid-el-Maulud even as he called for peaceful conducts during the period.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 14:24 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 26, 2023

Nigerians’ social welfare, our priority, says Speaker Abbas

…begs labour, warns planned nationwide strike’ll worsen challenges

…House’ll get workers ‘survival wage’ – Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, on Tuesday, restated the commitment of the legislature to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians, stressing that it is a priority for the 10th House.

Speaker Abbas, in his opening address to welcome members back from a two-month annual recess of the National Assembly, expressed concerns over the hardships occasioned by economic instability in the country.

“In the course of our recess, our country has continued to face numerous challenges and presented with even greater opportunities and prospects. It is now our collective responsibility to address these issues with wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to the betterment of our society.

“The people have placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to honour that trust by working diligently towards their welfare. Thus, as we resume our legislative duties today, it is crucial that we prioritise the needs of our constituents. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting good governance, ensuring social justice, and fostering economic growth.

“Our decisions should be guided by a deep understanding of the issues at hand and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those we represent,” he said.

While noting the “enormous challenges” confronting the nation at this time, the Speaker stated that they are “challenges that will engage our attention in the coming days and months.”

The Speaker decried that in spite of the numerous successes recorded by the country’s gallant security personnel, national security remains precarious.

He said: “While we mourn the loss of fellow citizens who had to pay the supreme price in the line of duty, we must condemn these attacks on the state and citizens in strongest terms. However, our best response will be the deployment of our legislative powers and instruments to ensure the security of life and property across the country.”

He added that the country is challenged on several economic fronts: cost of living crisis occasioned by high cost of energy, cost of food is skyrocketing daily, lack of livable wages, the negative effects of the unpredictable and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, a disappearing middle class and a host of other issues.

“When people are hungry and despondent, what is needed is a leadership with a clear vision, a leadership that on daily basis, demonstrates its commitment and capacity to tackle the challenges at hand; a leadership that should be innovative in proffering short and long term solutions. That is what Nigerians need at this time and as Representatives of the people, we must rise up to the occasion.”

While the Executive arm of the government is engaging the citizens and trying to work out strategies to tackle the hardship in the country, the Speaker said legislative actions must therefore be dictated by a clear robust vision aimed at supporting the Executive in restoring the citizens on the path of prosperity.

“We must deploy the necessary legislative instruments to create jobs, ensure payment of living wages in the civil service, pull Nigerians out of poverty, address the prevailing infrastructure deficit, rid the country of crippling insurgency; ensure the security of lives and property and affordable functional education so that no child is left behind,” he said.

Speaker Abbas also noted that it was on account of these economic challenges that the organised labour, under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), “seems to have lost patience with the painstaking effort of the government to plan and provide sustainable minimum wage and palliatives to citizens.”

He made reference to the plan by the organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike by midnight, following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the government.

He stated: “As the peoples’ representatives, we feel and equally share in the pains of our people at these very difficult times. However, I would like to appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress to consider the various actions being taken by the Federal Government to alleviate the current hardship faced by Nigerians.

“As promised earlier, this House remains committed to getting a survival wage to all Nigerian workers. The 10th House had assured Nigerians that we would be interfacing between the organised labour and the government to quickly work out a realistic new national minimum wage and such other palliatives to enable citizens cope with the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal, the downward fall of the naira to the dollar, skyrocketing cost of food and general high cost of living in the country.

“It is in our considered opinion that embarking on a nationwide strike at this point will only aggravate an already bad situation. I, therefore, urge the leadership of labour unions to give us the benefit of doubt and suspend any planned strike action while we engage the Executive.”

Speaker Abbas also said in the coming days, the Executive arm of the government was expected to present a 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as well as the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the House. He, however, noted that the time to consider the money bills would be short, “but we must roll-up our sleeves and get to work immediately and ensure the speedy consideration of the bills that will encapsulate the yearnings of the people.”

The Speaker stated that the 10th House would maintain the tradition established by the 9th House in terms of speedy consideration of the appropriation bills, which returned the country to a January-December budget cycle. However, he stated that the lawmakers “must diligently consider the bills to ensure that they meet the needs of our constituents.” He stressed further that they must put in extra work hours to ensure that the budget is passed in good time to enable its implementation from the first day of 2024.

He said: “Our nation and indeed this 10th House of the people does not have the luxury of time in the face of profound national challenges. We must, therefore, do everything within our powers to champion causes towards addressing the yearnings of our people.

“On this score, our goals are clear, our determination unrivalled. We must key into the Legislative Agenda of this House as a roadmap towards navigating our numerous challenges. Our bills, motions, resolutions, actions and more should mirror the Legislative Agenda, being a joint product between the House and citizens.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Mon, Sep 25, 2023, 13:05 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 25, 2023

Speaker Abbas marks 100 days in office with distribution of palliatives to 15,000 constituents

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, at the weekend, marked his 100 days in office with the distribution of rice palliatives to 15,000 of his constituents in Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The rice was distributed across 13 wards of Zaria Federal Constituency, which has 584 polling units.

The Speaker’s gesture, under the Phase 1 of his palliative measures, was to cushion the effects of the current hardship faced by Nigerians, especially due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Phase 2 of the programme will see another 15,000 constituents of the Speaker benefiting. A total of 30,000 people are billed to benefit from the palliative measure.

The beneficiaries cut across all political parties, including the APC, PDP and the NNPP, among others. They also include religious leaders, traditional rulers, persons with disabilities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The excercise was conducted peacefully as beneficiaries expressed their happpiness over the Speaker’s effort to cushion effects of subsidy removal in the area.

Speaker Abbas was elected overwhelmingly by 353 members out of 359 members seated on June 13, 2023.

The distribution of the palliatives was supervised by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker (Administration), Engr. Jamil Ahmad Muhammad.

The beneficiaries, who were full of appreciation for the gesture, prayed for the Speaker’s success in his tenure.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Fri, Sep 22, 2023, 17:56 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 22, 2023

Speaker Abbas congratulates new leaders of the Conference of Speakers, others

…calls for concerted efforts towards attainment of constitutional autonomy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the newly elected leaders of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.

The Speaker also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Conference of Speakers and the Northern Speakers Forum on the successful elections of new leaders at the just concluded annual general meeting (AGM).

Recall that at the recently held congress of the national body, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, emerged as the newly elected Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, while the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, was elected as the Deputy Chairman.

In a related development, their counterpart from Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, emerged as the Chairman of the APC Conference of Speakers, while Hon. Yusuf Liman Dahiru, who is the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, was elected as the chairman of the Northern Speakers’ Forum, respectively.

Speaker Abbas, while applauding the state assemblies’ presiding officers for the manner in which they went about the electioneering process, also called on members of the conference to individually and collectively uphold the independence of the legislature which is the symbol of democracy at their various states.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of legislative independence, pointing out the indispensable role of the lawmaking arms of the governments at all levels and the need to ensure checks and balances, with a view to upholding democratic principles and ensuring effective governance.

Speaker Abbas also reminded them of the necessity to hold their various executive arms accountable to the people through effective oversight, saying, “that can only be possible if you enjoy complete constitutional autonomy.”

The Speaker also said with the combined experiences of the new chairmen of the national, regional and parties’ forums of Speakers, he is confident that they would collaborate to elevate the status and democratic credentials of state legislatures to new and enviable heights.

He wished the new leadership of the three bodies of states assemblies Speakers successful tenures, even as he tasked them to be above board in their leadership.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 17:20 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 20, 2023

Reps ready to help Technical Aid Corps achieve objectives, says Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has said the 10th House is willing to partner the Directorate of the Technical Aid Corps towards ensuring that patriotic Nigerians become good ambassadors of the country.

Speaker Abbas made this known when he received the Directorate of the Technical Aide Corps, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Technical Aid Corps delegation was led by the newly appointed Director General, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the 9th Assembly.

The Speaker congratulated Yakub on the TAC appointment “on behalf of the House of Representatives.” He noted that the members of the House who worked with the ex-lawmaker were not surprised by his appointment due to his personal qualities and pedigree.

While assuring Yakub of the House’s readiness to assist the agency in achieving its objectives, Speaker Abbas told him, “you can count on us as one of you any day, any time.”

The Speaker recalled with nostalgia how young Nigerians, including himself, aspired to be volunteers under the TAC when it was newly established, noting that the Corps “has been existing for quite a long of time.”

Speaker Abbas noted that it is very comforting that several volunteers under the Corps have now become good ambassadors of Nigeria across the world.

He said: “I urge you, the Director, to continue on this pedestal, on this lane of identifying Nigerians who are patriotic, disciplined, in sending them to those countries so that they will not only go there to serve the interests of the country but will equally defend the interests of Nigerians there.

“I want to sincerely inform you that the House of Representatives is ready to partner with you, to collaborate with your agency and to ensure that all those bottlenecks – all those challenges that are bedeviling your agency – are sorted once and for all.”

Earlier in his remarks, Yakub described the visit to the Speaker as a home-coming. “This is my home,” he said.

The TAC director congratulated him on his “overwhelming victory during the election for the speakership election.” Recalling that the Speaker garnered over 90 percent of the votes, he said, “this is a sign that you were elected by almost all the members of the House.”

Yakub stressed the need for more diplomacy in global politics, stating that, “It is better to conquer the world through soft power and diplomacy than with the barrels of the gun.”

The director of the TAC asked for the support of the Speaker, as the Head of the House of Reps, noting that “without the support of the parliament, we can hardly operate.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 17:26 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 19, 2023

More House committees created for better oversight on MDAs – Speaker Abbas

…seeks media’s support to deepen Nigeria’s democracy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has said the standing committees of the House were increased from 109 to over 134 to allow better legislative oversight on the ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government by the legislature.

Speaker Abbas faulted the claim in some quarters that the increase in the number of committees was to create more chairmanship and deputy chairmanship slots for members of the House, stating that the new committees were broken out of the existing ones to ease the heavy burden on some of the old ones.

The Speaker made this known in Abuja on Tuesday during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps.

Speaker Abbas noted that the media is a critical part of democratic governance, hence he sought the support of the fourth estate of the realm in deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “For example, the Committee on Tertiary Education had over 300 institutions to supervise and at the end of every year, they would end up not being able to oversight some of them. So, we had to break it down to allow for efficiency and to put eyes on what the Executive is doing.”

Speaker Abbas also disclosed that all standing committees had been given a marching orders on performance and efficiency. He said this inspired the creation of a Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Standing and Ad Hoc Committees.

“In the past, not all committees were active. Now, we want to ensure that all standing committees are active, working for the betterment of the Nigerian people. We want to ensure transparency and we want results. That is why we set up the monitoring committee to monitor their activities.

“We have also set up a standing committee to monitor the implementation of our Legislative Agenda. I want to assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the country,” he said.

The Speaker also stated that the existing relationship between his office and the media would be strengthened, adding that the House would be holding a quarterly media briefing to enlighten Nigerians on its activities.

On the role the media plays in democracy, Speaker Abbas said for any democratic system to grow, the media must be objective and balanced in its reportage of activities concerning institutions like the legislature.

Earlier in her remarks, Chairman of the House of Reps Press Corps, Ms Grace Ike, noted that the Corps was pro-democracy and was committed to promoting good governance through objective and balanced reportage.

Ike said: “As journalists, we are also conscious of national interest and have been doing our job with utmost patriotism. We are not oblivious of the fact that the parliament is the bastion of democracy and, hence, the reports coming out of it must reflect the reality on ground and meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“However, we also need the cooperation and support of your leadership to continue offering undiluted service to the nation. We need the understanding of committee chairmen and their members in reciprocating our friendly gesture and carrying us along in their activities.

“The parliament is a specialised area, so training and retraining of journalists should be given utmost priority and we look forward to seeing this materialise.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 21:12 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 18, 2023

10th House responding to yearnings of Nigerians, says Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stated that the 10th House is committed to responding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“To us as Representatives of the people, institution building is the gateway to professionalism, efficiency and productivity. We are committed to ensuring that the 10th House of Representatives can respond to the yearnings and expectations of the citizenry. We have been called to serve at the most critical period in the nation’s political history,” the Speaker said at a roundtable with development partners of the National Assembly at his office in Abuja on Monday.

Speaker Abbas noted that it is only a committed legislature, which is properly equipped, that will be able to deliver service to meet the expectations of the people.

At the meeting were representatives of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), the Department for International Development (DFID), the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), the Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), International Community on Red Cross (ICRC), Order Paper, among others.

On the side of the House were chairmen of relevant House committees and principal staff members of the Office of the Speaker.

While noting that it was the first time his office would be having a direct interface with the development partners, the Speaker said the interactive meeting was organised to provide an opportunity to share ideas and updates on your contributions and support to the House on capacity development for members and staff.

Speaker Abbas said: “One of my cardinal policy thrusts, on assumption of office as Speaker of the House, is capacity development for members and staff of the House of Representatives. This has become more imperative following the high turnover rate of the 10th House of Representatives where we have over two hundred new Members with hundreds of Legislative Aides. This number of members and aides requires improved capacity to cope with the offices’ demands. Hence, institutional capacity development is considered one of the priority components of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House.”

The Speaker noted that the contributions of the technical partners are partly responsible for the success story of the legislative business of the National Assembly in the past, urging them to do more for the 10th Assembly.

He also noted that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House is the barometer to monitor and evaluate the engagement of the House with Nigerians “and we expect that you will as usual play critical role in the successful implementation of the agenda.”

Speaker Abbas said: “We have observed that over the years, some of you have had to engage different committees and departments of the House of Representatives to, sometimes, organise programmes without a coordinated approach or NEEDS ASSESSMENT of the House. The assumption is that each development partner has its own area of focus for which budgetary provisions would have been made, and their representatives in Nigeria would engage the relevant Committees of the House in that regard. While that support is greatly appreciated, there is need for coordination in the 10th House because of our peculiar challenge of capacity gaps.

“It is on this note that I have considered the proposal for the creation of a Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU) in my office to be supervised by the Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy. The purpose of the unit is to ensure that all partnership programmes of the House are properly documented and utilised to bring about the desired change. The unit is to provide guidance in line with the Legislative Agenda of the House for your technical support and partnerships. This is to ensure that all Committees and departments of the House receive necessary and equal attention.”

Representatives of the development partners, in their remarks, also expressed their readiness to offer more technical assistance to the National Assembly in various thematic areas including electoral laws, legislative processes and law-making, training and capacity building, among others.

The partners also suggested that the a technical session be organised by the PMU where all stakeholders would deliberate and come up with a policy document on how they assist in the design and implementation of the 10th House Legislative Agenda, an idea that the Speaker welcomed and directed should be implemented.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Sun, Sep 17, 2023, 16:37 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 17, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails Cardoso, Dattijo, others’ appointments as CBN gov, deputies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the calibre of persons he has appointed to manage the affairs of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While describing the appointees as eggheads in the financial and economic sectors, Speaker Abbas noted that they have what it takes to reposition the CBN.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Friday approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the CBN.

The President also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN. They are Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Emem Nnan Usoro, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello.

The Speaker noted that Cardoso, a financial expert and a banker of many years standing, would certainly bring his experience to bear in his new role as the CBN governor.

Speaker Abbas specifically commended the President for considering Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo from Kaduna State for a position in the CBN, noting that the nominee has been a good ambassador of the state.

Dattijo, a former Commissioner for Planning and Budget under the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, was a policy adviser at the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in New York. He later served as the Chief of Staff to El-rufai during the latter’s second tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

The nominee has a master’s degree in Development Economics and Policy from the University of Manchester and another master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also has several certificates, including in Sustainable Development at the Columbia University, USA; Public Finance at the London School of Economics, and Advanced Project Management at the Oxford University, UK.

The appointees for the CBN management team are to serve for a term of five years subject to the Senate confirmation.

The Speaker, while decrying that the CBN is now faced with myriads of challenges both internally and externally, expressed confidence in the capacity of the new management team to reposition the apex bank.

Speaker Abbas noted that the appointees have a huge task ahead of them, as they are coming on board at a time when Nigeria is experiencing economic challenges, especially with regards to the country’s monetary policy.

The Speaker, therefore, charged the incoming CBN governor and deputy governors with helping to navigate the country out of economic crises to prosperity.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Wed, Sep 13, 2023, 20:48 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 13, 2023

Tinubu’s intervention on UAE visa ban a game changer for Nigeria’s economy – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his efforts at resolving Nigeria’s diplomatic issues with the United Arab Emirates.

The Speaker said Tinubu’s intervention during his meeting with his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which led to the lifting of the visa ban on Nigerians, would be a positive game changer for Nigeria’s economy.

The bilateral agreements also included the resumption of the Emirate Airlines and Etihad Airlines operations in Nigeria and commitment to more mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Emirates Airlines had in 2022 suspended flights to Nigeria, in protest against Nigeria’s failure to repatriate billions of dollars in trapped funds. The UAE would later in the year impose a visa ban on Nigerians following alleged series of clashes among suspected cult groups made up of some Nigerians in Dubai.

President Tinubu, who only took power on May 29, 2023, met with his UAE counterpart on Monday after which the two leaders reached five major diplomatic and commercial agreements, including an immediate lifting of the ban and resumption of Nigerian operations by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

While noting that President Tinubu showed leadership by intervening in the matter and getting immediate results, the Speaker said Nigerians should expect more people-oriented socio-political and economic policies and programmes from the current administration.

Speaker Abbas noted that addressing the conflicts between Nigeria and the UAE would not only strengthen the long bilateral relations between the two countries, but also have huge economic benefits for Nigerians and citizens of the UAE.

The Speaker assured Nigerians that the 10th National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives under his leadership, would provide legislative interventions that would reposition Nigeria in the comity of nations and attract prosperity to the country.

He commended President Tinubu for his leadership in just a little over 100 days in office, saying the president has demonstrated that he would take Nigeria to enviable heights.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Mon, Sep 11, 2023, 19:15 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 11, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails Etsu Nupe on 71st birthday, 20th coronation anniversary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and 20th coronation anniversary.

Speaker Abbas commended the Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his fatherly roles in the affairs of not just Niger State but also the entire country.

The Speaker noted that Alhaji Abubakar, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, has shown commendable leadership both as a traditional and religious leader worthy of emulation, especially by the ruling class.

The Speaker also expressed his admiration for the respected royal father and his importance to the sociopolitical and religious stability of the country, particularly in his current role as the Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the Etsu Nupe more years of peaceful reign, while urging him to mobilise traditional rulers towards supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Thu, Sep 7, 2023, 12:12 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 6, 2023

Tribunal judgment further legitimises Tinubu’s electoral victory – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Speaker Abbas said the dismissal of the petitions against Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election has only added more legitimacy and credibility to his government and administration.

The Speaker noted that while the petitioners have duly exercised their rights by approaching the tribunal to table their grievances, the court has also duly weighed the arguments and evidence presented before it before arriving at the judgment.

The judiciary, the Speaker added, has lived up to its name as the true arbiter in any case, based on the way it adjudicated on the presidential election petitions before it.

Speaker Abbas hailed the judiciary for its critical role in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, noting that the tribunal’s judgment has strengthened democratic processes in the country.

He said the judgment has vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential poll based on the votes the president received from Nigerians.

The Speaker urged presisent’s opponents in the presidential election as well as all Nigerians across political, religious and ethnic lines to support the Tinubu administration towards achieving a safe and prosperous country for all.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Fri, Sep 1, 2023, 15:41 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

September 1, 2023

Speaker Abbas salutes Vice President Shettima at 57

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has eulogised the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 57th birthday.

The Speaker said Vice President Shettima has demonstrated courage, zeal and commitment to nation building over the years, especially when he served as a two-term governor of Borno State and a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas noted with delight, VP Shettima’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the Vice President has achieved a lot as an accomplished banker and a politician of repute at 57.

Describing the Vice President as a great pillar to Nigeria, the Speaker said Shettima is an asset and a capable hand to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve his mandate.

He said VP Shettima has exhibited loyalty and commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support them for the betterment of all.

“I salute our dear Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The VP remains a committed democrat whose belief in our democracy is unwavering.

“The Vice President is also a capable hand to help the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration achieve the mandate Nigerians gave to it in February this year.

“I make bold to say that Vice President Shettima is a role model to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad. Indeed, upcoming generations of Nigerians have a lot to learn from this formidable democrat,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas wished Vice President Shettima more years in good health and an increased wisdom from the Almighty Allah.

Born on September 2, 1966, Vice President Shettima worked in the banking sector for many years. He became the Borno State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development in 2007 and later served in four different ministries from that year to 2011. He was elected as the governor of Borno State in 2011 and got reelected in 2015. VP Shettima became the Senator representing Borno Central in 2019 and was elected as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside President Tinubu in February, 2023.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Wed, Aug 23, 2023, 18:07 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 23, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails Sultan at 67

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 67th birthday anniversary, which comes up on Thursday.

Speaker Abbas said as a father to all, the Sultan’s roles could not be quantified, noting that he remains a symbol of unity among all tribes and religions.

The Speaker hailed the Sultan, who is the Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, for using his highly-revered religious and traditional office to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.

He noted that the Sultan, who is also the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Nigeria, has undertaken several national and international assignments, the recent being the negotiations with the military junta in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Speaker Abbas described the Sultan as an elder statesman, a bridge-builder and a guiding light to the nation.

He prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to enrich the Sultan with more wisdom, good health and divine grace to continue to provide spiritual and moral guidance for not just the Muslims but the entire country.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Tue, Aug 22, 2023, 16:43 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 22, 2023

Legislative oversight critical to Nigeria’s democracy, says Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stated that the National Assembly’s oversight of holding the other arms of the government accountable is critical to Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaker Abbas, however, noted that the 10th Assembly would also be accountable to the public.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday at a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy of Nigeria and the Role of Legislature’ organised by the Directorate of Planning and Legislative Budget of the National Assembly.

According to the Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget, Hon. Mohammed Omar Bio, it was in line with the agenda of the 10th Assembly to ensure, through oversight, that “our commonwealth is properly managed for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The Speaker explained that the issue of monitoring and evaluation constitutes a major part of the constitutional responsibility of the Legislature, which is called oversight.

He said through oversight, the Legislature, as the representatives of the people, ensures that the government remains accountable to citizens on the utilisation of public funds, as well as in the implementation of policies and laws.

He stressed that these policies and laws are codifications of the wishes and aspirations of the Nigerian people, “hence, it is one function that is critical to democracy as a government of the people.”

Speaker Abbas said: “Monitoring and evaluation as a national policy is a framework designed as a way of institutionalising standard practices and culture of good governance in public investment and accountability towards improvement of socio-economic development of the society.

“The policy provides an opportunity to assess the performance of government policies, which enables the government to identify areas of successes and for improvement in strategies in resources application for the purposes of achieving good governance.

“The National Assembly, as the legislative arm of the government, is a critical democratic institution that is empowered to conduct monitoring and evaluation of executive bodies, by the provision of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution.

“Through this important function, the National Assembly has not only successfully exposed high-profile cases of financial mismanagement and corruption but equally helped in the recovery of public funds, nipped misappropriation in the bud, as well as ensuring the judicious use of public resources,” he said.

The Speaker stated that as part of its Legislative Agenda, the 10th House was determined to improve the discharge of “this very critical function.” He added that “it will no longer be business as usual in the conduct of oversight.”

As part of the efforts to ensure that oversight activities of the House meet the desired objective, Speaker Abbas said committees were now mandatorily required to make quarterly reports of their activities to the leadership of the House, and submit reports of any investigative hearings to the House for further legislative actions.

“In our resolve to improve oversight functions, committee members are now to be guided by certain codes of ethics and guidelines that ensures transparency, accountability as well as insulate members from conflicts of interests,” the Speaker further stated.

Speaker Abba stressed that the 10th Assembly was equally opening up the National Assembly through the ‘Open NASS’ project, which not only engages citizens in legislative activities, particularly oversight, but also ensures that citizens are able to question the National Assembly on its usage of allocated funds.

He said: “As I noted in my July 4th speech, if as lawmakers we ask other arms of the government questions about the usage of public funds, we must equally be ready to take such questions from the citizens at whose command we function.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Fri, Aug 18, 2023, 14:35 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

August 18, 2023.

We’re taking measures to address insecurity in Nigeria – Speaker Abbas

…pays condolence visit to Zaria over mosque collapse, bandits’ attack

…says military formation to be established in Zaria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has said that given the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country, the 10th National Assembly was taking measures to nip it in the bud and prevent any further resurgence.

The Speaker stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the sad incidents of the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday, which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer, as well as a bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria on Saturday.

The speaker, who spoke in Hausa language, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaker Abbas assured the Emir that the military would establish a formation around some flashpoints to forestall future attacks on communities in Zaria and its environs.

He said: “We have come to condole with His Royal Highness over what happened last last week. We are here on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate to condole with the Zaria people, the Zaria Emirate and the entire people of Kaduna State.

“I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures. We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that.

“I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque. When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I’ll contribute my quota to the rebuilding. We thank you for giving us this opportunity to come and condole with you.”

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Dahiru Liman expressed sadness over the two occurrences, pledging to complement the efforts of the Speaker and his colleagues towards rebuilding the collapsed mosque.

“We accompanied the Speaker to come and condole with you over what happened. Their death was painful, but we all pray that we die the same way (dying while praying),” he said.

The Speaker was accompanied by principal officers and members of the House such as the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Isa, among others, who also made generous donations, both individually and collectively, toward the reconstruction of the Zaria Central Mosque.

Responding to the gesture, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and his entourage for the condolence visit.

He said the people of the Zazzau Emirate were thrown into grief due to the collapsed mosque and the bandits’ attack.

“We are glad for your condolence visit. We thank you for finding out time to come here. Today is exactly seven days that the unfortunate incident occurred. We are hopeful that those who lost their lives are in Jannatul Firdaus.

“First, they attended the Jumma’at prayer, and during the Asr prayer, the unfortunate incident happened.

“Secondly, they died on a Friday, and we all know what that means in Islam. Again, they were in the middle of prayer, and it was Asr prayer. So, their death was significant. We pray that Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus.”

Expressing gratitude for the donations by lawmakers, Amb. assured the delegation the funds would be channelled toward reconstructing the damaged mosque, built in 1835.

The Speaker, before departing from the palace, presented a letter of condolence to the Emir on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Thu, Aug 17, 2023, 12:04 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Release

August 17, 2023

Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Hon Ministers by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions:

Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi – (APC, Niger) – Chairman, House Committee on Army Hon. Pascal Agbodike – (APGA, Anambra) – Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) – Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) – Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) – Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives

On Tue, Aug 15, 2023, 17:22 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

On Sun, Aug 13, 2023, 11:12 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

August 13, 2023

Speaker Abbas condemns Zaria killings, seeks immediate investigation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has condemned, in strong terms, the killings of two individuals at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria during an attack by suspected bandits on Saturday night.

The suspected bandits, who invaded the area, were reported to have shot sporadically, killing the two individuals, while they made unsuccessful attempt to kidnap several others.

The Speaker said the killings, coming just over 24 hours after the death of several individuals during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were most unfortunate, barbaric and abhorrent.

Expressing disgust at the killings of the two innocent people, Speaker Abbas noted with concern the recurring attacks in parts of Zaria and environs in the past few years.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the killings to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He noted that the Zaria people are peace loving and have been living peacefully over the years, saying the activities of the bandits should not be allowed to disrupt the tranquility in the ancient city.

“The attack that led to the killings of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators. This evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Jannatul Firdaus and give the families the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss,” Speaker Abbas said.

The Speaker also commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and the people of Zaria over the unfortunate incident.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Thu, Jul 20, 2023, 15:22 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

July 20, 2023

Africa bears heaviest burden of global food insecurity, Speaker Abbas laments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has decried that the burden of food insecurity in the world is heaviest on African.

He, however, noted that the parliaments on the continent could address some of the issues causing food crisis.

Speaker Abbas made this known while delivering an address at the third plenary session of the ongoing 18th Commonwealth Speakers’ and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSCOP) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Thursday.

The Speaker’s address was titled: ‘Addressing Challenges of Food Security in Africa by Promoting Investment in Agriculture.’

“While food insecurity is a global crisis, Africa sadly bears the heaviest burden of the global lack of access to food and nutrition. The 2022 Global Report on Food Crises noted that one out of every five African goes to bed hungry daily while an estimated 140 million out of Africa’s one billion populations face acute food insecurity. These observations have been made by various speakers in this session, and there are several causes for this challenge,” Abbas said while addressing other heads of parliaments.

According to the Speaker, some of the factors causing food crisis in Africa are armed conflicts of different kinds and magnitude; climate change; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; rising population; subsistence farming and crude agricultural practices; lack of access to credit, poor infrastructure, and lack of investment in agri-business, among others.

Speaker Abbas noted; “Suffice it to say that these factors reinforce themselves. For example, armed conflicts disrupt agricultural activities by destroying crops, livestock and preventing farmers from access to the farms.

“The Nigerian case demonstrates this much. The activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North Eastern part of the country greatly contributed to Nigeria’s rising food insecurity as farmers could not have access to their farms following the sacking of several villages in the wake of the attacks which lasted for several years. The terrorist attacks equally impacted negatively on the activities of commercial fishermen within the Lake Chad region.”

The Speaker also noted that on the other hand, the recurring conflicts between herders and farmers in Nigeria is “fallout from the impact of climate change which brought in its wake, drought and extreme weather conditions in the Northern part of the country, which necessitated the need for herders to move their flock to other parts of the country for grazing.”

Speaker Abbas further noted that the movement of the herds “often destroys farmlands and crops, which triggers retaliatory action from farmers who in turn, slaughter the livestock of the herders,” stressing that, “These two actions further worsen the food crisis as both livestock and crops are destroyed.”

The Speaker buttressed his point with the fact that extreme weather conditions occasioned by climate change and global warming pose severe threats to agricultural production and increases food insecurity within the continent.

He said: “Our food insecurity is equally exacerbated with the poor infrastructure within the continent which ensures that farmers are unable to preserve produce, transform them as well as move their produce to urban centres for better pricing.

“Related to the foregoing is the lack of investment in agribusiness, which is as a result of a number of factors including poor infrastructure, ill-conceived policies, lack of access to land, high cost of doing business and many others. Farm implements and other incentives are not within the reach of most farmers in our continent who largely operate at a subsistent level.”

Speaker Abbas, however, pointed out that the legislature is very critical to tackling the ravaging scourge of food insecurity in Africa, through the three cardinal functions of legislation, oversight and representation. “Many of the challenges related to food insecurity can be addressed with the right legislative framework and actions,” he stated.

Through legislation, the Speaker said, parliaments can remove the bottlenecks mitigating investment in agribusiness in the African continent. He also said with legislation, we can make the operating environment more conducive to attract investors into the sector and ensure that their investments are protected.

The Speaker stated; “We must enact legislations that provide access to land, credit, and other incentives that make investing in agribusiness attractive and rewarding.

“We can equally reduce food losses with the necessary legislative framework that promotes climate-proof agricultural production. Greenhouse farming can help the continent overcome adverse weather conditions induced by climate change and increase food production and supply.

“Parliament can deploy the power of the purse to appropriate funds for infrastructural development particularly of the rural areas where the bulk of African food production takes place.

“Parliaments must also ensure, through oversight, that these funds are properly utilized as appropriated.”

According to Speaker Abbas, investing in infrastructure will not only enable farmers have access to markets for improved pricing of their produce but will also encourage investment in agribusiness of all kinds.

He also stated that the legislature “must take every necessary action” to address the scourge of armed conflict, which he said hampers agricultural production on the continent. “Some of the factors are political, economic, legal and social. All of these fall within the remit of the legislature,” he stated.

The Speaker noted: “In Nigeria, we have some laws that promote agriculture and investments in the sector:

“The Agricultural Seeds Act Cap N5 Volume 10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004 is meant to harmonise the seed industry with other significant agricultural input to meet the increasing demand of agricultural seeds. The law also promotes productivity and export capability.

“The Agricultural credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Act Cap A10 LFN, 2004 was established to grant loans to farmers to enhance their agricultural capacity to produce and improve the economy.

“The Agricultural (Control of Importation0 Act Cap 13 LFN 2004, provides for the regulation of the importation of articles used for controlling plant diseases and pests which are injurious to agricultural or horticultural crops.

“The Agricultural Research Council Act of Nigeria recently amended to include Colleges of agriculture in Nigeria with the aim to promote research and related matters in Agriculture.

“The Sea Fisheries Act Cap S4 LFN, 2004 is meant to control, regulate and protect sea fisheries in the territorial waters of Nigeria.”

Speaker Abbas stressed that Nigeria’s ease of doing business is a fundamental policy which crystalised into several legislation to support its citizens to have access to different platforms in promoting their businesses, including in agriculture.

According to him, the Anchor Borrowers scheme was one of the fallouts of the ease of doing business, where famers were provided with seeds by the Central Bank of Nigeria and after production, the CBN had to procure the yields from the famers. He stated: “This encouraged investments and interests in the agricultural sector.”

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On Wed, Jul 12, 2023, 19:22 Ahmed Musa Baba omaadoja@gmail.com wrote:

Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

July 12, 2023

Speaker Abbas hails PCC’s efforts in resolving disputes

…as commission’s management visits Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, has hailed the Public Complaints Commission for addressing disputes in the polity, decrying that the performance of the Nigerian Ombudsman is underreported.

Speaker Abbas made this known when the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, led the leadership of the Nigerian Ombudsman on a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Public Complaints Commission is a statutory body under the National Assembly.

At the meeting were the Majority Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki; Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa; and Chairman of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim.

Responding to the demands by the Chief Commissioner on issues affecting the PCC, the Speaker noted that he was aware of some challenges facing the commission, adding that the House was ready to assist the management in addressing them.

Speaker Abbas said: “The Public Complaints Commission is the people’s house because it is the only place where the common man can go and get redress. That is how we also refer to ourselves here. This is the people’s House where the common man can get redress on all issues that pertain to his endeavours.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you and to appreciate you for all that you have been doing. I have been in the National Assembly for 12 years, so I am very familiar with what you have been doing over the years. You have been doing remarkably well.

“However, your performances, to me, are underreported. Only people like us who are within the system will be able to attest to what you are doing. I believe, with little publicity, people from outside the National Assembly will appreciate what you are doing.

“So, I want to urge you to keep up with the good work; to keep the flag flying and try to enlighten the Nigerian people on what you do so that they will not only appreciate what you are doing, but they will also continue to identify with you and utilise your services to get redress whenever they need one.”

Earlier in his address, Ayo-Yusuf, on behalf of the Commissioners and staff of the PCC, congratulated the Speaker on his emergence as the Number 4 Citizen on June 13.

He said: “Sir, you have proven within the short period of your election as Speaker of this esteemed House of Representatives that you are indeed the people’s leader. Little wonder, your colleagues gracefully and overwhelmingly elected you as their first among equal.”

The PCC head used the visit to draw the attention of the Speaker “to the underfunding of the Commission and appeal to you to use your good offices to urgently influence the Commission’s request for special financial intervention to enable it pay the approved Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) as well as accumulated promotion arrears of staff.”

According to Ayo-Yusuf, due to the inability of the PCC to pay these outstanding liabilities, the three trade unions in the Commission have recently become agitated and thier industrial action is capable of eroding the confidence that Nigerians have in the Commission’s ability to resolve their complaints.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

