Eid-el-Maulud: Edu urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s humanitarian gesture

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has called on Muslim ummah to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s humanitarian deeds by providing for all irrespective of religion and tribal differences.

The Minister also urged all Nigerians, especially Muslims, to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of humility, tolerance, and sacrifice to commemorate the prophet’s birthday.

In her Eid-el Maulud message signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, Dr. Edu encouraged all Nigerians especially, those presently living in a humanitarian-challenged environment as well as those within the poverty bracket not to lose hope as the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu was designed to give them a new lease of life.

The Minister asked the Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammed’s exemplary life, “especially his selflessness and accommodative nature to enable us as Nigerians stand together and build one indivisible and united country irrespective of our diversity”

According to Dr. Edu, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda which is aimed at reducing multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria is in tandem with the teachings of Islam which Prophet Muhammed exemplified with his lessons of humility, generosity, sacrifice, and selfless service.

While wishing all Muslims a happy Maulud Nabiyy celebration, the Minister was optimistic that “with collective efforts by all stakeholders, eradicating poverty and reducing humanitarian crises by 2030 under President Tinubu is achievable in line with Sustainable Development Goal one.

“On behalf of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation sector, I wish all our Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebrations today, September 27th, 2023”.

