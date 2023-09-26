Eid-El-Maulud: Deputy Senate President felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace, tolerance

By Haruna Salami

As Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark Eid-El-Maulud, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has appealed to fellow Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Barau, in a message to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), described the noble Prophet as a role model to all.

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, September 27 as a public holiday in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet.

“As we celebrate the birthday of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), let us reflect on his virtues and teachings, and follow his examples in our daily activities. Let us imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another as preached by our noble Prophet’’, he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to come up with legislation to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver his campaign promises as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the administration, assuring them that the policies being formulated by President Tinubu would address the challenges facing the nation.

