Eid-el-Maulud: Cleric urges prayers for leaders at all levels

Alhaji Mohammed Kassim, the Deputy Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Kaduna State, has advised the faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud to pray for Nigerian leaders at all levels.


Kassim made the call when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Tuesday.


”It has become necessary to pray for leaders so that this is will enable them to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.


“On a day like this, are encouraged to pray for occupying leadership positions; from the president, governors, down to ward councillors.


“It is important we pray to God to grant leaders wisdom and knowledge to successfully pilot the of the country,” he said.


The leader also implored to imbibe the virtues of love, tolerance, peaceful -existence and good neighborliness as taught by the Holy Prophet.


“We should continue to show tolerance, love, good neigborliness and -exist peacefully with people around us.


“Prophet Muhammad showed love and kindness to all. He never discriminated on the basis of religion and same is expected of all who believe in him,” he added.


The cleric also for total forgiveness among Nigerians to enhance peace building and ensure stability of the country. (NAN)

