Eid-el-Maulud: Cleric urges prayers for leaders at all levels

Alhaji Mohammed Kassim, the Deputy Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque in Kaduna State, has advised the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud to pray for Nigerian leaders at all levels.



Kassim made the call when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Tuesday.



”It has become necessary to pray for our leaders so that this is will enable them to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.



“On a day like this, Muslims are encouraged to pray for persons occupying leadership positions; from the president, governors, down to our ward councillors.



“It is important we pray to God to grant our leaders wisdom and knowledge to successfully pilot the affairs of the country,” he said.



The religious leader also implored Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and good neighborliness as taught by the Holy Prophet.



“We should continue to show religious tolerance, love, good neigborliness and co-exist peacefully with people around us.



“Prophet Muhammad showed love and kindness to all. He never discriminated on the basis of religion and same is expected of all who believe in him,” he added.



The cleric also called for total forgiveness among Nigerians to enhance peace building and ensure stability of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...