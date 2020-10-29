Eid-el-Maulud celebration Mohammed urges Muslims to pray for peace

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has urged all Muslims in the state to pray for peace to prevail amidst the present demonstrations and youth restiveness across the country against the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor made the appeal in his goodwill message in Bauchi on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration on Thursday, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Mohammed, who further called on the people of the state to emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence, called on Muslim faithful to bury their ethnic, religious or political differences and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

“Bauchi State and our country need peace more than ever before. You are all living witnesses of the present demonstration and youth restiveness across the country against police brutality.