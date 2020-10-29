Eid-el-Maulud celebration Mohammed urges Muslims to pray for peace

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has urged all Muslims in the state to pray for peace to prevail amidst the present demonstrations and youth restiveness across the country against the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
The governor made the appeal in his goodwill message in Bauchi on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration on Thursday, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Mohammed, who further called on the people of the state to emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence, called on Muslim faithful to bury their ethnic, religious or political differences and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.
“Bauchi State and our country need peace more than ever before. You are all living witnesses of the present demonstration and youth restiveness across the country against police brutality.
“The protest was hijacked by hoodlums and this escalated into outright violence. Unsuspecting members of the public were needlessly attacked, shops were looted and public properties vandalized.
“As we all know, Prophet Muhammad preached peace, honesty, patience, humility, sincerity, love for one another and the fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations, are enjoined to imbibe and put into practice.”
The governor also appealed to people to offer special prayers for peace in the state and the Nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.
He reiterated that his administration will not condone any act capable of causing rancour and disorder, adding that any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise, will be dealt with according to the law.
“While wishing you a happy Eld-el-Maulud celebration, I pray that the occasion will be observed without hitches and may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon our noble prophet.” (NAN)
