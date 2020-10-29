Eid-el-Maulud Celebration: FCT minister wants Muslims to adhere to principle of peace

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged all Muslims to adhere to the cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built.

Bello made the call in his Eid-El-Maulud message to the residents of FCT, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in the FCT on the occasion of Maulud Nabiyy of our noble Prophet Muhammad for the Islamic year 1442 after Hijra.

“As we all know, Maulud is a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is an occasion which calls for sober reflection and spiritual rejuvenation.

“As we celebrate this important moment, I urge all Muslims to adhere to that cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built,” Bello said.