Eid-el-Maulud: Candidate urges Nigerians to  pray for peaceful elections

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger, Malam Umar Bago, has urged Nigerians to use the maulud period in praying for Nigeria and peaceful general elections in 2023.



Bago also urged Muslims to emulate the examples and legacies of Prophet Muhammad in their daily activities.



Bago in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Sunday, saluted Muslim Umma across the globe on the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad ( PBUH).



Bago also called on Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, and the teaching of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in their daily activities.



“It has become necessary to pray for our leaders so as to enable them to address the myriad of challenges facing our country.



” Muslims are encouraged to pray for persons occupying leadership positions at all levels.



” We should all seek divine intervention to enjoy peaceful atmosphere for the smooth implementation of all electoral processes.”



He said it was only by so doing that the desire of Nigerians to have credible leaders to manage it’s resources for optimal growth would be possible.



He also called on politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, to play responsible politics.



We must be seen to be promoting political tolerance and understanding among our followers,” Bago said.

(NAN)

