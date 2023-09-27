Eid-el-Maulud: AMAC Chairman felicitates Muslim faithful, prays for peaceful coexistence

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has felicitated with Muslim faithful as they mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

In a message on Wednesday in Abuja, Maikalangu said that it was important to reinforce the values of peaceful coexistence which had been the hallmark of ‘AMAC’s citizens’.

He urged that all the Muslim faithful and other residents of the council should use the occasion to deeply reflect on the role they can play individually and collectively to build a nation they can be proud of.

Maikalangu said: “We must love people no matter our political, religious and tribal differences and we should in no way resort to violence or promotion of anarchy in settling our differences.

“Therefore, there is the need for us to imbibe the true meaning and virtues of sacrifice, patience, tolerance and fellowship in our relationships and dealings with fellow residents and all Nigerians.

“Always embrace dialogue in settling differences and reject attempts by unpatriotic individuals or groups to incite unrest which is always counter-productive.

“The Federal Capital Territory was built on a foundation of unity and tolerance for all Nigerians, therefore residents are obliged to imbibe and practice these principles._

The council boss also restated the commitment of his administration to provide adequate security during the celebration and beyond.

He called on the residents to always cooperate with the security agencies by providing credible information that would assist them in the discharge of their responsibilities.(NAN)

