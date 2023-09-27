Eid-el Maulud: Adeleke preaches peace, unity

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to further sow the seed of peace and unity.

This is contained in a congratulatory message to Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el Maulud on Wednesday in Osogbo issued by the governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

According to the governor, peace and unity are key to a sustainable world of harmony and cohesion.

Adeleke, who referred to the birth of Prophet Muhammad as a moment of profound significance for Muslim Ummah, said that the guiding light served by Holy Prophet to humanity must not be lost on every Muslim.

While congratulating Muslim faithful in the state on the commemoration, he urged them to be guided by the exemplary life of compassion, justice, giving, kindness and humility that defined the Holy Prophet in all his conducts.

He also enjoined Muslims to take note of the message of love, peace and unity that characterised the life of the Prophet.

“We must work on ourselves to embrace our individual differences and pursue a harmonious coexistence with our neighbours, irrespective of colour, faith and tongue,” he said.

Adeleke called on the people of the state to use the occasion to pray for Allah’s divine intervention in overcoming all personal and collective challenges so that the state would continue to flourish in line with general expectations.

He prayed that this year’s celebration shall herald renewed commitment to peace and progress of not just respective communities, but also the state and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)

