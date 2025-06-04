Eid-el-Kabir:Ogun FRSC warns motorists on dangers of road crashes 

By Joy Akinsanya





The Federal Road Safety Commission, Ogun Command has cautioned motorist against over speeding, overloading and drunk driving to mitigate road traffic crashes.

The Sector Commander, Mr Adewunmi Fasakin gave the advice on Wednesday during a public enlightenment programme for drivers and passengers in Kuto Park in Abeokuta.

Fasakin said that the programme is designed to enlighten motorist and road users about the importance of safe driving especially as the Sallah celebration draws near.

According to him the sensitisation campaign aims to reduce the risk of accidents on the road which are expected to be congested with increased vehicular activities.

The sector commander emphasised the danger of speeding, overloading and drunk driving saying that “speed is a silent killer”.

“This is as part of our advocacy and public enlightenment; we are here to sensitise the motoring public, especially the drivers and the passengers, during this, Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“We know that people will be traveling and there will be an increase in vehicular activities.

“We are here to let them know that speed is dangerous and they should not overload their vehicles just as drinking and driving is dangerous,” he said.

He also stressed the need for drivers to avoid carrying inflammable materials like gas cylinders or petrol in vehicles.

He urged drivers to be cautious and considerate of themselves, their passengers and other road users.

Fasakin admonished passengers to speak up if they felt uncomfortable with the driver’s speed.

“If you’re not comfortable with the speed, please let your driver know; try as much as possible to control the driver, but not to confuse him.

“Remember, most accidents claim more passenger lives than drivers.” he said

Mr Idowu Afolabi, Chairman Kuto Garage appreciated the commission for the continuous lecture and visit to their park to enlighten them of rules and regulations of road safety.

“This is a very good program, Ogun Road Safety have been doing this for us from time to time, they come around every three weeks to remind and educate us on safe driving.

“The programme has been very impactful for our drivers, making us aware of road rules and regulations and things we should avoid while driving, that may lead to road crashes,”he said

He however, promised that all what they have been lectured on road safety would be adhered to and practiced.

Miss Precious Oyewole, a passenger, praised the initiative of the FRSC, saying that the enlightenment program was very impactful and educative.

“I feel it will help both drivers and passengers, especially during this festive period. It will help reduce the rate of accidents on the road,”she said

Mr Joseph Okunlola, another passenger, advised drivers to be mindful of their speed and avoid reckless behavior that could lead to road crashes.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)