Eid-el-Kabir: Zamfara APC urges Muslims to sustain prayers 

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Idris also called on the Muslims to use the period and pray for President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria as a country.

“As the Muslims globally celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha 1446 AH, the Zamfara APC leaders wish to join them in celebrating the great journey.

“The party urges muslims continue to be faithful to Almighty Allah.

“We should use this period and pray to Allah’s for his guidance, support and protection to our leaders,” he urged.

According to Idris, the Muslims should use the blissful period and pray for Tinubu to succeed in implementing good policies and programmes for the development of the nation.

He added, “The party’s leadership under Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, appreciates the former Governor of Zamfara and Minister for State of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Sen Abdulaziz Yari for their unflinching support and improvement of the welfare of the APC members in the state.

“We pray to Allah to accept our Ibadat especially in the sacrifices we make to seek His endless favours this season.

“The party also extends prayers for the pilgrims currently performing Hajj in the Holy land of Saudi Arabia and wishing them safe return and an acceptable ibadat.

“We should endeavour to pray for ourselves, our leaders and our nation for prosperity and greatness,” Idris added.

He said that the party also called on the people of the state to use the festive period and pray for the return of peace in Zamfara and the country at large. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)