Eid-El-Kabir: Yari distributes livestock to APC members in Zamfara

A former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has distributed a total of 575 cows and 800 rams to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the State Chairman of Yari’s faction of the party, stated this on Friday at the party’s stakeholders meeting which took place at Talata Mafara town, in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, the livestock had already been distributed to party executives from the 147 wards of the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Liman said other beneficiaries of the gesture were elders, youths, women groups, orphans, and people with special needs, among others.

He lauded the former governor for his efforts to make the APC strong in the state.

“We want to appreciate your gesture giving out 130 trailer-load of grains and 30,000 bags of fertilizer, among others, as Ramadan package.

“We are behind you, we consider you as a leader, considering the efforts you have been making to support humanity,” he stated.

Liman commended the APC members from Zamfara Central Zone, for attending the meeting.

In his remarks, Yari said the meeting was to explain to APC members the decision of the party stakeholders held recently in Kaduna about Gov. Matawalle’s defection to APC.

“Part of our decision was that we are satisfied with all the process that led Matawalle to join APC, except the dissolution of the state, LG and wards executives of the party in the state, by the National Caretaker Committee.

“We are not in agreement with the dissolution of the caretaker committee in the state because it is against the constitutional provision of the party.

“We welcome Matawalle to APC, we have no grudges against him.

“We advise him to be careful with political contractors.

“Matawalle should be careful about those who will want to cause distraction in the party,” Yari said.

The former governor also denied speculations going round that he would dump the party.

“I will remain in APC as one of the founding fathers of the party. I cannot leave the party we have initiated,” Yari added. (NAN)

