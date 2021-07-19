Eid-el-Kabir: Yahaya preaches  love, tolerance and unity

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has admonished the Muslim faithful to remain steadfast in prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state and the country at large.

He stated this in his Eid- el-Kabir’s goodwill message signed by Isma’il Misili, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor in Gombe on Monday.

“ Eid-el-Kabir is a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring. I am calling on the Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe the spirits of sacrifice, love, unity of purpose and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim ( AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

“Gombe State is so peaceful, stable and progressive and that has a lot to do with the disposition of peace, unity and tolerance of its residents.

“That has been consistently nurtured and fostered. I therefore charge us to maintain this spirit.

“Although this year’s celebration is coming at a period the country is grappling with security and other socio-economic challenges, such should not distract us from learning the good lessons of the festival which teaches compassion, selflessness, love and obedience to the commands of Almighty Allah ,” he said.

He thanked the traditional rulers, community and religious leaders as well as the general public for their continued supports and co-operation for his administration.

The governor urged the people to be security conscious at all times.

He said that they should always and report to any of the authorised and relevant security agencies any act of breach of law and order, capable of threatening the prevailing peace in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment toward protecting the lives and property of the people as well as continued support for the security agencies in their effort toward ensuring peace and security of the state.

Yahaya also called for prayers for steady rainfall and bumper harvest in the state.

He also urged the citizenry to keep their environments clean, clear their drainage systems and avoid flood-prone areas as proactive measures against flood.

He called on the people to comply with COVID -19 guidelines all the times, especially, with the recent confirmation that the Delta variant of the virus had been detected in the country.(NAN)

