Eid-El-Kabir: Wike felicitates Muslims 

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Saturday felicitated the Muslim faithful across the country on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Wike wished them a happy Eld-el-Kabir in a statement by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on Media in Port Harcourt.

He urged Muslims to always emulate the life style of Prophet Mohammed, adding that Mohammed symbolised peace and tolerance.

The governor called for peace to enhance stability, growth and prayed for wisdom in solving the challenges facing the nation, especially on security issues.

He also advised all Muslim faithful in the state to remain peaceful as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He reminded them the significance of the celebration as selfless sacrifice, total commitment and loyalty, urging them to consider the interest of the nation before any other.

He assured that his government would continue to protect the rights of every citizen in the state and guarantee their freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the constitution. (NAN)

