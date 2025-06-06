Eid-el-Kabir: Wike assures tight security in FCT

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has assured residents that security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of lives

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has assured residents that security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and properties during the Eid-el-Kabir holidays and beyond.

Wike made the statement in his Eid-el-Kabir message to FCT residents in Abuja on Thursday.

He emphasised that the FCT Administration would continue to maintain close collaboration with security operatives to keep Abuja safe and secure.

“I am proud to say that Abuja remains the safest city in the country, and we are doing everything possible to keep it that way.

“As we gather with family and friends in celebration, let us not forget the less privileged among us.

“Let the spirit of Eid inspire us to share, uplift, and show kindness to those in need.

“As you join millions around the world to celebrate this sacred occasion, we are reminded of the profound values embodied in Eid-el-Kabir, sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim,” he said.

The minister urged residents to reflect on the deeper meaning of submission to the will of Allah and to recommit themselves to compassion, generosity, and unity.

According to him, the celebration is not only a spiritual milestone but also a time to renew the collective commitment to peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

He commended the Muslim community in the FCT for their enduring contributions to the growth and peaceful coexistence within the territory.

“Your values and sense of community are integral to our shared progress,” he added.

The minister also noted that President Bola Tinubu, through his “Renewed Hope Agenda,” had been working tirelessly to ease the burdens faced by the people.

He highlighted the commendable progress made by the FCT Administration in infrastructure development, security enhancement, and social welfare interventions.

“These efforts are all aimed at improving the quality of life for every resident of the FCT.

“We owe the rapid development of the FCT to the unwavering support President Tinubu has given to the FCTA.

“Therefore, I urge you to use this occasion to pray that the Almighty grants Tinubu good health and more guidance to lead the nation to greater heights.

“In the coming days, we will begin commissioning a plethora of completed projects across the territory in celebration of Tinubu’s second year in office.

“These are critical projects aimed at advancing healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation, and more sectors within the FCT.

“They stand as visible proof of our commitment to delivering tangible, impactful change and building a capital city that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians,” he said.

