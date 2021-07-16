Eid-el-Kabir: Veterinarian urges Muslims to slaughter health animals

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



 Dr Emmanuel Medugu, Director, Veterinary Services, Ministry for and Aquaculture Development, , has advised Muslims to slaughter healthy animals to avoid the spread diseases.

Medugu, who gave the advice in an interview with the Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Yola , said the meat should also be processed in hygienic environments.

He said slaughtering unhealthy animals may lead to spread diseases from animals to humans.

“I urged the worshippers to sacrifice healthy animals to avoid the transmission of animal diseases to humans.

“Unhealthy animals may likely be infected with Zoonotic diseases can be passed on to humans.

“So, please you should ensure that only healthy animals are slaughtered for human consumption.

you slaughter in various homes, the place should be decontaminated by washing  with enough and disinfectants to remove the odour,’’ he said.

The veterinarian further admonished worshippers to dispose of the ruminant content in a hygienic way, far away from  public spaces.

He added that the people should also disinfect all slaughter places after Sallah to avert the spread of infections. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,