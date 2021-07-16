Eid-el-Kabir: Veterinarian urges Muslims to slaughter health animals

Dr Emmanuel Medugu, Director, Veterinary Services, Ministry for Livestock and Aquaculture Development, Adamawa, has advised Muslims to slaughter healthy animals to avoid the spread of diseases.

Medugu, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday, said that the meat should also be processed in hygienic environments.

He said that slaughtering unhealthy animals may lead to spread of diseases from animals to humans.

“I urged the worshippers to sacrifice healthy animals to avoid the transmission of animal diseases to humans.

“Unhealthy animals may likely be infected with Zoonotic diseases that can be passed on to humans.

“So, please you should ensure that only healthy animals are slaughtered for human consumption.

“If you slaughter in your various homes, the place should be decontaminated by washing with enough water and disinfectants to remove the odour,’’ he said.

The veterinarian further admonished worshippers to dispose of the ruminant content in a hygienic way, far away from public spaces.

He added that the people should also disinfect all slaughter places after Sallah to avert the spread of infections. (NAN)

