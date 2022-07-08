Eid-el-Kabir: Uphold religious tolerance, harmony, Makinde urges Muslim faithful

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Muslim faithful in the state and the nation at large, to uphold religious tolerance and harmony at all times.

Makinde, in a congratulatory message to all Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the festival of sacrifice, urged them to reflect on the essence of the important festival.

According to a statement in Ibadan issued on Friday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, Makinde admonished Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments.

This, the governor said was imperative in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country at large.

Makinde said that with the Eid-el-Kabir, the Almighty Allah (SWT) “is teaching humanity about the virtues of total submission to His will and human beings must learn to put God first in all situations.”

He said: “The Eid-el-Kabir presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son and was set to let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah (SWT).”

Makinde also extended his congratulations to the state pilgrims, who are participating in the 2022 Hajj, wishing them a successful performance of their religious obligations and a safe return home.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the socioeconomic transformation and the infrastructure revolution of the state in line with the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023.

The governor pledged to continue to make life more meaningful for all residents of the state.

“On our part, we have undertaken to continue to make life more meaningful for the people of Oyo State, through policies and programmes that are godly and humane,” the governor said.(NAN)

