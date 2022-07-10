Eid-el – Kabir: Tinubu’s campaign organisation in Nasarawa rejoices with Muslims, urges unity

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Tinubu Campaign Organisation has felicitated with Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, and called for prayers and unity of purpose for the overall development of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Coordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Yusuf Omaki, to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

Omaki, who is a former state lawmaker, while wishing Muslims a hitch-free celebration, tasked them to reflect on the significance of the season by praying fervently for the nation and share love with one another.

The organisation also called on citizens to use the festive period and pray fervently for God’s intervention on security and other development challenges facing the nation.

“Let’s continue to pray fervently for God intervention in order to tackle the challenges facing the nation,” he said

Besides, he called on Nigerians to live in unity and peace, adding that no society achieve meaningful progress without peace.

The organisation called for support for government at all levels for development to thrive.

He re-assured Nigerians of the capacity of Tinubu to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The campaign organisation also harped on the need for the entire citizens to remain law abiding, respect constituted authorities and work for unity, peace and progress of the country.

He equally advised the people irrespective of their differences to love and tolerate one another.

The organisation also urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs), to enable them exercise their civic responsibilities. (NAN)

