Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu urges peace, condemns attacks

APC 2023 Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu has urged Muslim faithful to always strive to conduct their daily lives in accordance with the clear and beneficial message of Eid.

Tinubu in a statement by his media spokesperson Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos, also extended his greetings to Muslim faithful and non-Muslim alike around the world as they celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir.

The former governor of Lagos State describing the spate of attacks on innocent Nigerians as troubling, condemned it in its entirety, adding that Nigerians must take a stand against terror and injustice.

“These evils lie forever outside our faith. Those who perpetuate such inhumanity do so in opposition to Islam and all that it means.

“To be true Muslims is to adhere to the principles of peace, tolerance, justice, and charity.

“Our faith asks us to stand against those perpetrating evil and visiting untold misery on others. And we must remain forever obedient to the kind and life-affirming principles of our faith,” he said.

The APC presidential flag bearer stated that although there are those who sought to bring the nation and Islam into disrepute through their destructive and violent actions, they sought to pit brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, and religion against religion.

“They want to break the peaceful order of society, but Allah has placed us here to build a better Nigeria by taking care and seeing all of its inhabitants as our brothers and sisters regardless of ethnicity, faith and region.

“This we shall do. And no amount of evil or terror from whatever quarter shall stop us from fulfilling what Allah has commanded us to do,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the people to continue to believe in the excellent nation Nigeria could be and advised Nigerians to eschew violence and those who caused and sponsored it.

Tinubu also thanked Allah for His munificent blessings and abiding love for humankind and for assuring all that good would always triumph over its opposite.

According to him, Eid reminds us to place our faith in the compassion and wisdom of Allah and to be obedient to His instructions as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

He said: “By his action, Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated true Islam and submission to Allah.

“Prophet Ibrahim understood that the ways and commands of Almighty Allah (SWT) are supremely more life giving and enlightening than the ways of man.”

Tinubu urged the people as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir, to use the moment to rededicate themselves to greater adherence to the spiritually-enriching commands of Almighty Allah.

He advised that they must show the true spirit of Islam in their lives and not just on special holidays.

The former governor of Lagos state noted that the holidays were given as reminders to strive to become the people and nation they were meant to be.

He appealed that the poor and vulnerables in the society not be forgotten by demonstrating brotherly concern and love.

“Let us not forget the poor and vulnerable among us. Let us demonstrate brotherly concern, compassion and give succour to those unable to help themselves.

“This Eid, we beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor and give us the courage and wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would seek to hurt the innocent and impair this nation.

“We pray for our gallant soldiers and other security agents who, daily, sacrifice themselves to confront violent evil.

“Let us also remember President Muhammadu Buhari, our governors and other leaders in our prayers that they may find the wisdom and fortitude to surmount the challenges facing this country that, together, we can enjoy the benefits of a better Nigeria,” he said

He, therefore, prayed for a greater nation and society where the light of democracy, peace, prosperity and hope shined on for all of us and the darkness of poverty, violence and hatred was forever banished.

He said: “We pray that Nigeria shall be faithful and remain true to its great calling and destiny.

“Once again, I wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a most memorable Eid-el-Kabir.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

