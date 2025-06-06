Eid-el-Kabir: Time for unity, peace -Nwoko

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta), says the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a moment to foster unity, compassion, and peace in the country.

By Deborah Coker

Nwoko made the statement on Friday in his Eid-El-Kabir message, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that Eid el-Kabir should remind Nigerians of the powerful examples of faith, sacrifice and obedience to God, as set by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

“It is a moment for all of us to reflect on these values and commit ourselves to fostering unity, compassion, and peace in our communities and the nation at large,” he said.

Nwoko, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, reiterated his commitment towards delivering impactful representation of his constituency.

“While we celebrate, let’s remember those facing hardship, let’s extend our hand of support to them. We can build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria, I remain deeply committed to this course.

“As we join muslims across the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my warmest greetings to everyone observing this sacred festival,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)