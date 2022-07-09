Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan urges Muslim to imbibe spirit of forgiveness, sacrifices

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Muslim to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sacrifices among one another.

Abubakar who made the assertion in his Sallah message to Nigerians on Saturday in Sokoto said Muslim should hold on to the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir.

“We should continue to thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings and gift of life to celebrate this great moment.

“The security challenges we are facing in our country has continue to remain a source of concern and worrisome.

“As such we should use this period of worship to pray for our leaders, security agencies and the nation to prosper.

“Moreover, as leaders we will not get tired of calling on the citizens to continue to pray for our country, therefore we should sustain more prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Our security agencies should always be appreciated and encourage for the sustained effort and commitment to address our current situation,” he said.

The Sultan further called on Muslim Ummah in the country to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect leaders of their desire.

“Our PVC is the only weapon we have to elect leaders we desire, as such I urged on all Muslim who are eligible to get their voter cards to be able to vote the leaders we deserve in the country,” he said.

He appealed to politicians to fair Allah and ensure peaceful electioneering processes in the country.

Abubakar appreciated the Sokoto State Government for its sustain support to the needy and vulnerable in the society.

He also appreciated security agencies for their dedication in addressing security challenges in the country. (NAN)

