Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan, Govs task leaders on selfless service, peace, unity

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged leaders in the country to fear Allah and support the citizens out of hardship.

Abubakar in his Sallah massage in Sokoto on Tuesday, said that the existing hardship in the country was of great concern, adding that proper measures were required to address it.

“Nigeria leaders need to strategies more measures to address our level of poverty and insecurity, as such will further sustain the unity and peaceful co-existence that is in existence in the country.

“It is no longer a story but a reality, people are in dire need of the leaders’ commitment to address the high rate of poverty, insecurity and hunger among other numerous challenges.

“Therefore, leaders should fear Allah and shoulder their responsibilities in order to enhance Nigerians’ living conditions,’’ the Sultan said.

In his message Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State called on leaders to promote peace and unity among various nationalities irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“As leaders, we must emphasise things that would promote peace, unity and mutual coexistence among the people” he said.

The governor stressed that no nation would develop in atmosphere of differences and crises.

He said that collective efforts were required to tackle the current security challenges facing the country as government alone could not do it.

From Kano State, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje urged Muslims to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country.

Ganduje also called on Nigerians to continue to pray against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country.

“I also urge Muslims to remain steadfast and imbibe honesty and peaceful coexistence,’’ he said.

The governor advised the residents to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir.

He congratulated the five Emirs and people of the state on successful and peaceful Eid and thanked the Almighty Allah for His innumerable mercies that made it “possible to witness the blessed day.’’

‎In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, urged Muslim faithful to pray for an end to insecurity in the country.

‎Zahradeen admonished Muslims to use the teachings of the Eid to promote love and brotherhood as well as live in peace with one another.‎

The chief Imam also advised the people of the state irrespective of their religion to observe all COVID-19 protocols and pray against the spread of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslim faithful in thousands including children in their colourful attires, thronged to the various Eid praying grounds in the metropolis as early as 7 a.m., to attend the prayer session. (NAN)

