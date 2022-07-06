Eid-el-Kabir: Special Marshall cautions drivers against recklessness

Mr Ibrahim Saka, Secretary, Special Marshall Unit, Sabo has cautioned drivers especially commercial drivers against reckless driving ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity.

Saka spoke on Wednesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the inauguration of the “Safe Driving” campaign at Television Motor Park, Kaduna.

According to Saka, the campaign, in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was aimed at curtailing road crashes especially during festivities.

“The tendency for commercial drivers to want to make additional trips due to influx of passengers during the period is usually high.

“We owe it a duty to caution drivers to drive safe and regard the sanctity of life,” he added.

He further urged motorists to ensure their vehicles were road worthy, to avoid any unfortunate situation.

“Drivers should not just jump on the road without ensuring their vehicles are in good shape.

“Drivers should avoid the use of second hand tyres and ensure their car particulars are intact,” Saka cautioned.

He, however, urged passengers to desist from patronising illegal motor parks and boarding of vehicles on the highways.

“For security reasons, passengers should avoid cutting corners and patronise genuine motor parks where there is proper passengers manifest,” he said. (NAN)

