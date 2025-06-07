‎Eid-el-Kabir: Shettima urges unity, sacrifice for progress

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to secure peace and lasting prosperity.
By Salisu Sani-Idris
Delivering his Eid Kabir message in Abuja on Friday, Shettima called on citizens to rise above differences and work collectively for national progress.
He described Eid Kabir as a sacred time rooted in Prophet Abraham’s obedience and sacrifice — values essential for building a strong and united Nigeria.
“This is a time for reflection and compassion. We must reach out to the needy and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.
“Life is a marathon. Alone, we may move faster but tire quickly. Together, as a nation, we go farther and achieve more lasting results,” Shettima said.
He urged all Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that unity and shared sacrifice are crucial in tackling poverty and insecurity.
“What binds us together is greater than what divides us,” the Vice-President affirmed.
He expressed gratitude for the support Nigerians have shown and encouraged everyone to face national challenges with collective resolve.
“No matter how long the night is, dawn will come,” he said, offering hope for better days ahead.
“We’ve crossed the Rubicon. We are now firmly on the road to peace, progress, and sustainable development,” Shettima said. (NAN)