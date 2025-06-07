‎Eid-el-Kabir: Shettima urges unity, sacrifice for progress

‎



‎By Salisu Sani-Idris



‎Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to secure peace and lasting prosperity.



‎Delivering his Eid Kabir message in Abuja on Friday, Shettima called on citizens to rise above differences and work collectively for national progress.



‎He described Eid Kabir as a sacred time rooted in Prophet Abraham’s obedience and sacrifice — values essential for building a strong and united Nigeria.



‎“This is a time for reflection and compassion. We must reach out to the needy and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.



‎“Life is a marathon. Alone, we may move faster but tire quickly. Together, as a nation, we go farther and achieve more lasting results,” Shettima said.



‎He urged all Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that unity and shared sacrifice are crucial in tackling poverty and insecurity.



‎“What binds us together is greater than what divides us,” the Vice-President affirmed.



‎He expressed gratitude for the support Nigerians have shown and encouraged everyone to face national challenges with collective resolve.



‎“No matter how long the night is, dawn will come,” he said, offering hope for better days ahead.



‎“We’ve crossed the Rubicon. We are now firmly on the road to peace, progress, and sustainable development,” Shettima said. (NAN)



