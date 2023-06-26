Eid-el-kabir: Sen. Yari gives N300m to Zamfara APC supporters

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, on Sunday donated N300 million to APC officials and supporters across the state.

Yari announced the donation through the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, at the Senator’s residence in Talata Mafara during a meeting with the party stakeholders.

Yari said the gesture was to assist the stakeholders and party supporters to celebrate Eid-el-kabir with ease.

According to him, the welfare packages are meant to reduce the economic hardships the people are facing.

He urged APC supporters to pray for the success of their leaders and party at all levels.

Yari, who later addressed the party loyalists, thanked them for their support and loyalty during the concluded general elections in the country.

Yari renewed his commitment to support the Tinubu administration in all aspects, especially in the fight against insecurity and other heinous crimes.

He said: “What translated in the general poll and that of National Assembly elections was destiny that only geared up our political ambition.

“We will therefore, continue to remain loyal to our party and the government to attract development.”

Yari’s donation came few days after distributing 400 rams, 1000 cows to the supporters and another 500 rams to his neighbours in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.(NAN)

