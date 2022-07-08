Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Tinubu calls for greater commitment, selflessness

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, (APC-Lagos Central), has urged Muslim faithful and non-Muslims alike to remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Tinubu, in a statement titled, “Unity a Bond of Perfection”, on Friday in Lagos, also congratulated all Muslims in the Lagos Central Senatorial District and Nigerians in general on this important day.

She also urged Nigerians and those performing Hajj to remember to celebrate the special season as a time to honour the selflessness, resolve and commitment to God as reflected in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

Tinubu explained that the season was a celebration of the many ways faith could transcend boundaries and unite the people under banners of fellowship and love.

According to her, this is reflected in the exchange of gifts and alms-giving especially to the less privileged and those in need.

“The significance of the celebration is beyond the festivities but towards a sincere commitment to righteous conduct in our lives and towards fellow humans.

“Therefore, it is my sincere prayers that the spirit of community, togetherness and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to those celebrating this year’s Eid,” she said.

Tinubu enjoined the people to remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria as they collectively confront their challenges as a nation and build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria while acknowledging God’s supremacy, genuine love and respect for one another.

The senator prayed for peace and blessings of Allah (SWT), happiness, progress and prosperity to fill everyone’s life and that of their loved ones as they celebrate the day. (NAN)

